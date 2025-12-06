Govt Caps Airfares at ₹18,000 for Long-Distance Flights Amid Disruptions

TNI Bureau: In response to widespread flight disruptions and soaring airfares on domestic routes, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced strict fare caps for airlines to prevent opportunistic pricing. The move comes after growing complaints that passengers were being charged excessively during operational turbulence, leaving many—especially senior citizens, students, medical patients, and stranded families—facing unexpectedly high travel costs.

The Ministry stated that it has taken “serious note” of the situation and has invoked its regulatory authority to ensure that airlines maintain “fair and reasonable” ticket prices. A formal directive has been issued to all carriers, mandating immediate adherence to the new fare ceilings, which will remain in effect until flight operations stabilize across the country.

Under the revised fare limits:

For routes up to 500 km: Maximum fare Rs 7,500

For routes between 500–1,000 km: Maximum fare Rs 12,000

For routes between 1,000–1,500 km: Maximum fare Rs 15,000

For routes over 1,500 km: Maximum fare Rs 18,000

These caps will apply uniformly across all airlines and booking platforms.

Government officials said the move aims to protect passengers from price gouging during a period of travel uncertainty. Ensuring affordable air travel for essential journeys, particularly when disruptions are beyond passengers’ control, is being treated as a matter of public interest.

To ensure compliance, the Ministry will continuously monitor fares using real-time data from airlines and online travel portals. Airlines found violating the caps will face immediate corrective action. Authorities emphasized that maintaining pricing discipline is essential to preserve consumer trust in a volatile aviation sector.