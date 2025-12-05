TNI Evening News Headlines – December 05, 2025

📌ANM Second-Year annual examination postponed indefinitely after question paper leak.
📌Under the Animal Exchange Programme, Nandankanan Zoo received a diverse mix of species from Gujarat’s Sarthana Nature Park.
📌Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Biranchi Narayan Nayak, believed to be the orchestrator of the Digha Model, nabbed by CBI.
📌Bhubaneswar techie working in Bengaluru, wife attend their wedding reception online after IndiGo flight cancellation.
📌Odisha inked Rs 13 Lakh Crore MoUs during ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ Conclave 2025: Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain in State Assembly.
📌Puri MP Sambit Patra rejects allegations of Bengalis being branded as Bangladeshis in Odisha.
📌On flight services disruption, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers says, the situation regarding IndiGo’s operations is expected to normalize between December 10 and December 15.
📌DGCA orders the constitution of a committee for a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances leading to operational disruptions of IndiGo airlines.
📌IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights or more than half of number of daily flights on Friday.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Plenary Session of the India-Russia Trade Forum.
📌PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin witness exchange of agreements between India and Russia.
📌Lok Sabha passes bill to levy cess on pan masala units for national security and public health.
📌Over 700 youth join Indian Army as Agniveers after passing out parade in Srinagar.
📌Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 89.99 (provisional) against US dollar after RBI cuts repo rate.
📌Sensex jumps 447.05 points to settle at 85,712.37; Nifty climbs 152.70 points to 26,186.45.
📌Russia to build large Indo-Russian pharma plant in Kaluga for anti-tumor drugs, says Vladimir Putin.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin leaves for Rashtrapati Bhavan from the ITC Maurya hotel. President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet in his honour today.
