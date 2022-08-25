Morning News Insight – August 25, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 355 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 80 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 78 covid-19 cases and Khordha reports 62 fresh covid-19 cases. Active cases stands at 2148.

🔹 Two female elephants electrocuted to death on premises of Kri shi Vigyan Kendra under Sadar range in Keonjhar district.

🔹 Padma Shri Kamala Pujari shifted to ICU of SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack.

🔹 The first international cricketer from Odisha Debasis Mohanty to receive Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Lifetime Achievement.

🔹 India reports 10,725 fresh cases and 13,084 recoveries, in the last 24 hours; Active cases stands at 94,047.

🔹 9 dead, 11 injured after jeep collides with truck in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

🔹 MLA meeting will be held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house at 11 am today.

🔹 Sensex climbs 305.74 points to 59,391.17 in early trade; Nifty advances 85.05 points to 17,690.

🔹 Rupee rises 6 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade.

🔹 BWF World Championships: Indian duo MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila reach quarterfinals.

🔹Russian forces launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station on it’s Independence Day, killing 22 people.

🔹 US announces largest weapons package for Ukraine worth nearly $3 billion.