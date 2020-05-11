TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 11, 2020

* Evaluation of Matric Exam answer sheets to start from May 20 at 60 centres; 6000 more evaluators have been appointed.

* Met Dept warns of rain, lightning in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM today.

* Home Ministry directs States and UTs to open all private clinics, nursing homes & labs.

* Till now, 15 police personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus in Bihar.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5th video conference meeting with Chief Ministers, begins.

* BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur.

* Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state, run with full capacity of around 1,700 instead of 1,200.

* MHA issues SOP for movement of persons by train, states, “Only those with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station.

* Vande Bharat Mission: 118 people stranded in USA land in Hyderabad.

* Vande Bharat Mission: Special Air India flights bring many stranded Indians back home from United States, United Kingdom, Philippines and Saudi Arabia during last few hours, passengers are showing wearing face shields while coming back to India.

* All train passengers to be compulsorily screened; only asymptomatic passengers to be allowed to travel.

* There will be no increase in lease rent for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units for the financial year 2020-21.

* Number of COVID-19 active cases stands at 1566 in Rajasthan.

* Aarogya Setu data only shared with government officials directly involved in COVID-19 interventions, “highly encrypted” says Niti Aayog CEO.

* No death due to COVID19 in Delhi in last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases rises to 7233. The death toll stands at 73.

* SC extends protection granted to the petitioner, Arnab Goswami on April 24, 2020; reserves its order.

* Delhi government decides to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to construction workers.