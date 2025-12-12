Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away at 90

TNI Bureau: Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil passed away on Friday at the age of 90 in his hometown, Latur, Maharashtra, following a brief illness.

A seven-time MP from Latur, Patil held several key positions during his long political career. He served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996, and later as Union Home Minister between 2004 and 2008. He also served as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

Patil began his public life at the grassroots as the municipal council chief of Latur before becoming an MLA in the early 1970s. Known for his calm demeanour, dignified conduct, and strong command over constitutional matters, he was widely respected across party lines. Fluent in Marathi, Hindi, and English, he was admired for his analytical thinking and clarity in communication.