Odisha Govt appeals Agitating Drivers do join Talks

Following the indefinite strike call given by the Driver Ekata Mahamancha with ten-point demands, the Principal Secretary of Commerce & Transport Usha Padhee and Minister of Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu today informed that all the problems of drivers will be solved through discussion.

The State Government has urged the agitating drivers to call off the indefinite strike as their demands are under consideration.

It is to be noted here that the drivers demanding social security, including pension after 60 years of age, death and accident benefits, parking and toilet facilities along roads beside the formation of a welfare fund.

Bus services were affected, most private buses and autorickshaws remained off the road on Wednesday causing problems for matric examinees as drivers joined the agitation to press for their 10-point charter of demands.