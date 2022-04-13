Former Odisha DGP Abhay appointed Chairman of OSSC

Insight Bureau: Former Odisha DGP Abhay has been appointed as the Chairman of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). He will host the post for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 62.

The salaries and allowances payable to Abhay, will be in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission Rules.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 1996-batch IPS Officer Abhay had retired from service on December 31, 2021. He was the DGP of Odisha from November 20, 2019 to December 31, 2021.

Later, Abhay was appointed as the Chairman of State Task Force for Narcotic Drugs-related Issues, in the rank and status of Chief Secretary.