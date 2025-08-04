Soumyashree Death Case: Crime Branch arrests Two Youths

TNI Bureau: In a significant development in the tragic death case of a girl student Soumyashree Bisi from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, the Crime Branch has arrested two youths, on charges of abatement to suicide and criminal conspiracy.

The accused, identified as Subhra Sambit Nayak and Jyotiprakash Biswal, have been booked after preliminary investigation revealed the duo’s alleged role in provoking the girl.

The Crime Branch had picked up Subhra Sambit Nayak, the State Joint Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Jyotiprakash Biswal who is also linked to ABVP.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Authorities allege that the accused not only failed to help the victim but also recorded videos of the incident on their mobile phones.

Both accused were produced before the SDJM Court and have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The development has stunned the ABVP, which was protesting against the NSUI, accusing its leaders of maligning the girl, forcing her to die by suicide. Role of ABVP, is now under the scanner.