Former IPS Officer & BJP Leader Ashok Sahu passes away

TNI Bureau: Former IPS Officer and Senior BJP leader from Odisha Ashok Sahu breathed his last at his residence in Cuttack following prolonged illness. He had suffered a brain stroke and was also tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashok Sahu who hailed from Jeypore in Koraput District, was an IPS officer from the Assam cadre and served as the Additional DGP of Assam. He was the President of Vikram Dev College, Jeypore in his college days.
He later took voluntary retirement and joined the BJP.
Sahu had unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and from Puri in 2014. He was a staunch follower of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and a strong believer of Hindutva ideology.
Leaders cutting across party lines have expressed grief over the demise of the leader.
Deeply saddened at the demise of former IPS Officer & Senior BJP Leader Shri Ashok Sahu.
He was a brilliant officer, who used to call a spade a spade.
It's a personal loss for me, as he was our close relative.
Condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5v24JoxoT
— Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) September 17, 2020
