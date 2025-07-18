FM Student’s death: BJD to hold RDC level Protest on July 21

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will hold protest in Revenue Divisional Commissioner(RDC) level on July 21 to further press its demand of judiciary probe into Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bisi’s death.

In a press meet, party’s vice president Debi Prasad Mishra informed that the conch party will hold a RDC-level protest at Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Cuttack on July 21 to press its demand for justice of the deceased student further.

Earlier in the day, BJD held a silent protest over the rising number of crimes against women infront of the statute of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi park near the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Several heavyweight leaders of the party like vice president Debi Prasad Mishra, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Ashok Panda, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pratap Jena, Pradeep Majhi, Snehangini Chhuria, Tukuni Sahu and others took part in the silent protest.

With placards in hands and black ribbon tied around their mouths, the BJD leaders demanded justice for the victims of crime against women in the state especially for FM College student Soumyashree Bisi.

On July 16, the conch party had attempted to gherao the Lok Seva Bhawan and observed a bandh in Balasore district in demanding action against person involved in Bisi’s death and a judiciary inquiry into the matter.