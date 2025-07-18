TNI Morning News Headlines – July 18, 2025

📌Odisha’s Higher Education Department proposes five new women NCC battalions in the State.
📌AYUSH Doctor Dr. Salila Panda at Runagaon PHC in Sundargarh found dead under mysterious circumstances.
📌Odisha Crime Branch intensifies probe to ascertain source of petrol used in FM College student’s death case.
📌FM College student’s death: Higher Education Department’s high-level Committee to visit Balasore today, Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of FM College will appear before the probe panel.
📌BJD holds silent protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Mahatma Gandhi Park in Bhubaneswar demanding justice for Fakir Mohan FM College student Soumyashree Bisi.
📌Sambalpur shocker: Gangadhar Meher University professor Gopinath Suna arrested for ‘harassing’ girl student.
📌4 including teacher, admin staff held in Class 10 student’s suicide in Keonjhar school.
📌Bomb threats hit over 45 Delhi schools. More than 20 schools received bomb threats this morning, say Delhi Police.
📌ED raids former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel’s home in connection with a money laundering probe against son Chaitanya.
📌Chandan Mishra, a murder convict on parole, shot dead in Patna hospital, six detained.
📌UPSC ‘Pratibha Setu’ portal helps Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) recruit 451 insurance medical officers.
📌Sensex declines 185.67 points to 82,073.57 in early trade; Nifty drops 45.4 points to 25,066.05.
📌Rupee rises 11 paise to 86.01 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US designates a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, The Resistance Front responsible for Pahalgam attack as terrorist organisation.
📌Indian nurse on death row in Yemen: Supreme Court posts matter for further hearing on August 14.
📌American Embassy warns to revoke visa for theft, assault, breaking laws.
