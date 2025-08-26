Five Dead, 14 Injured as Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route in Reasi

Jammu: Five people were killed and 14 others injured in a landslide on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the incident took place around 3 pm near Adhkwari, close to the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya, when heavy rain caused stones and boulders to slide down the hillside.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board confirmed the deaths and said rescue operations are in progress. Several people are feared to be trapped.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Authorities suspended the pilgrimage after the incident. The Himkoti route had already been closed in the morning due to rain, and the old route was kept open until 1.30 pm before being suspended as a precaution.

Kiran, a devotee from Mohali, Punjab, who was injured, said she was returning after visiting the shrine when the landslide occurred. Another survivor said three members of their group were hurt.

Officials said continuous rain over the past three days has triggered similar incidents and caused disruption in different parts of Jammu.