Odisha Govt forms Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee, Check Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Tuesday formed a 10-member Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee to look into the affairs of the Puri Jagannath Temple.

As per a notification issued by Manas Ranjan Barik, the Principal Secretary of the Law Department, the committee has been constituted as per the provisions of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955).

“In pursuance of clauses (i), (j), (k), and (l) of sub-section (1) of Section 6 of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 (Odisha Act 11 of 1955), the State Government hereby nominates the following persons as members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee,” the notification read.

Check the names of the new Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee members:

Dr. Siddheswar Mohapatra (Representing Mukti Mandap) Krushna Chandra (@Tuku) Samantray Madhusudan Singhari Jagannath Pujapanda. Ganesh Dasmohapatra. Ramnarayan Gochhikar Raghubir Das Maharaj of Balaramkot Matha (Representing Math & other institutions) Dr. Girish Chandra Murmu, Former C.A.G. A.K. Sabat, Chartered Accountant. Mahesh Kumar Sahoo