Famed Odia Music Director Abhijit Majumdar critical, shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Notes Odia musi director and singer Abhijit Majumdar was shifted to the AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar as his health condition is critical.

Initially, he is being treated in AIIMS Trauma Care, said sources adding that later he will be shifted to Critical ICU.

Currently, sodium levels in his brain are stated to be low due to which he is having difficulty in breathing. It is also claimed that he is also having kidney problems, informed the sources.

Notably, he fell ill a few days ago and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in CDA area of Cuttack. He was later shifted to another private hospital in the Silver City as his health condition deteriorated due to potassium deficiency in his body.

Meanwhile, his fans and followers along with the people associated with both the Odia and Sambalpuri music industries prayed form Majumdar’s speedy recovery.

To his credit, Abhijit Majumdar has directed more than 700 songs in Odia and Sambalpuri movies and album industries.