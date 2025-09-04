TNI Morning News Headlines – September 04, 2025

📌Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his health condition worsened.
📌Public darshan to remain closed for 5 hours from 5 pm to 10 pm at Puri Srimandir for ‘Bamana Janma Niti’ today.
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates OMFED Cafe, Koraput Coffee Cafe at New Delhi.
📌Odisha signs two MoUs worth Rs 2,655 crore at Semicon India-2025.
📌Six members of a family convicted in a murder case registered 2022 in Nabarangpur Dist.
📌2 security personnel killed in gunfight with Maoists in Jharkhand.
📌Several areas of Delhi are reeling under flood-like situations due to rise in the water level of River Yamuna.
📌BJP calls for Bihar bandh in protest against abuse hurled at PM Modi’s late mother during Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.
📌Jammu & Kashmir: Evacuation underway in flood-hit Rajouri.
📌Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the decisions of the 56th GST Council held in New Delhi.
📌Revised GST rates on services and most goods will take effect from September 22, 2025.
📌GST Bonanza fuels stock markets rally; Sensex jumps 888.96 points to 81,456.67 in opening trade; Nifty surges 265.7 points to 24,980.75.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin slams Europe’s plans for sanctions on India, China.
Comments are closed.