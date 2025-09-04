Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates State-of-the-art Advanced Lithium-ion Battery Plant

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today inaugurated TDK Corporation’s Advanced Technologies Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Manufacturing Plant at Sohna, Haryana.
The state-of-the-art plant will produce about 20 crore (200 million) battery packs every year, covering nearly 40% of India’s annual requirement of 50 crore packs. With a huge scope for expansion, the facility is poised to strengthen the country’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
The plant will provide direct jobs to about 5,000 people, with meticulous training already imparted at the AT Bawal plant.
Vaishnaw underlined that the factory has been established under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Scheme of the Government of India.
The Minister said that this is a very important milestone for us as we fulfil the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Whether it is camera modules, PCB assembly, semiconductors or batteries—every component will be manufactured in our country over the coming years. The arrival of such advanced technology in India is a major milestone for our self-reliance in electronics.
He noted that the first made-in-India chips were presented to the Prime Minister during Semicon India 2025. With the launch of this facility, Li-ion batteries used in mobile phones, wearables, hearables such as watches, earbuds, AirPods, and laptops will be manufactured domestically.
