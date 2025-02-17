Falling & Failing Standards of Indian Railways

TNI Bureau: A recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives, has spotlighted the persistent failures plaguing Indian Railways. Frequent accidents, severe crowd management lapses, and chronic train delays have left passengers frustrated. Commuters decry poor cleanliness, substandard food quality, and persistent ticketing issues that further tarnish the rail service experience.

Critics argue that these systemic failures, combined with outdated infrastructure and mismanagement, jeopardize passenger safety and comfort. The tragedy has ignited demands for urgent reforms, with voices calling for steps to address the deep-rooted issues undermining the nation’s once-proud rail network.