Maha Kumbh Rush: Common People Suffer; VIPs Enjoy

TNI Bureau: At Maha Kumbh 2025, a viral image has ignited outrage by revealing a stark divide between VIPs and common devotees following a stampede that killed over 30 pilgrims on January 29. Authorities reportedly segregated the sacred Triveni Sangam area, granting exclusive zones to celebrities while leaving regular pilgrims to endure long waits and overcrowding.

Social media users criticized the move, with many sarcastically noting that “all men are equal, but some are more equal than others.” Critics argue such privileges undermine religious spirit. The controversy has intensified demands for equitable access, improved crowd management, and urgent reforms.