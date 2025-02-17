TNI Morning News Headlines – February 17, 2025

➡️Mo Bus accident at Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar: Woman undergoing treatment dies after daughter’s death.
➡️4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Puri at around 8 AM today, no casualties reported.
➡️Tension erupted at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar after a female student from Nepal found dead in hostel campus.
➡️Bargarh Dhanu Jatra: Odisha Government sanctions over Rs 12.79 Crore for permanent ‘Raj Mahal’.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Apartment looter injured in encounter with police, hospitalised.
➡️Second US deportation flight carrying 115 illegal Indian immigrants, including women and children, landed in Amritsar. They were not restrained during flight.
➡️ 4.2 Earthquake hits North India; Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Bihar
➡️Raipur: Voting for the first phase of 3-tier panchayat elections in 53 blocks of Chhattisgarh underway.
➡️Over 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip so far at the Maha Kumbh 2025.
➡️Sensex drops 297.8 points to 75,641.41 in opening trade; Nifty declines 119.35 points to 22,809.90.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 86.68 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️FIH Pro League 2024-25: Indian men beat Spain 2-0, women lose to England in shootout at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Oman: External Affairs Minister of India Jaishankar delivers keynote address at 8th Indian Ocean Conference.
➡️US: At least 9 people dead in Kentucky, Georgia after powerful storm.
