India’s Pacers Set Up Seven-Wicket Win Over South Africa, Take 2–1 Series Lead

TNI Bureau: India rode on a dominant pace-bowling performance before producing a composed batting effort to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third T20 International, taking a 2–1 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.

Asked to bowl first, the Indian pacers exploited the conditions superbly, dismantling the South African batting line-up for a modest 117 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with figures of 2 for 13, while Harshit Rana claimed 2 for 34. Hardik Pandya chipped in with 1 for 23, as the visitors struggled to build partnerships. Varun Chakravarthy (2/11) and Shivam Dube (1/21) also made timely contributions.

South Africa found resistance only through skipper Aiden Markram, who played a lone hand with a determined 61 off 46 balls. However, the lack of support from the other batters ensured the total remained well below par.

In reply, India chased down the target comfortably, reaching 120 for 3 in just 15.5 overs, with 25 balls to spare. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a solid start with knocks of 35 and 28 respectively, laying the foundation for the easy chase. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 26 to see India home without any late hiccups.

With this comprehensive win, India moved ahead 2–1 in the five-match T20I series, underlining their dominance in both departments.

Scores:

South Africa 117 all out in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 61; Arshdeep Singh 2/13, Harshit Rana 2/34, Hardik Pandya 1/23, Varun Chakravarthy 2/11, Shivam Dube 1/21).

India 120 for 3 in 15.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 35, Shubman Gill 28, Tilak Varma 26*; Corbin Bosch 1/18).