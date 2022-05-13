Evening News Insight – May 13, 2022

➡️ Odisha Matric exam evaluation will begin from May 21.

➡️ Srimandir Parikrama Project Row: Puri Civil Judge Senior Division court sends notices to Centre, ASI and Puri Collector.

➡️ Vigilance officials today caught Vigilance Inspector Manasi Jena from Sambalpur red-handed while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe for closure of a case.

➡️ ISRO Successfully Tests Large Human-rated Solid Rocket Booster for Gaganyaan Mission.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir Government constitutes SIT to investigate murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat.

➡️ Southwest monsoon likely to hit Kerala on May 27: IMD.

➡️ Prime Minister Modi launches Madhya Pradesh government’s new start-up policy and start-up portal.

➡️ Wrist injury forces Indian Men’s Hockey team Captain Rupinder Pal Singh out of Asia Cup, Birendra Lakra to lead India.

➡️ Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operation out of Kyiv from May 17.

➡️ UAE President Sheikh Khalifabin Zayed dies at 73.

➡️ Elon Musk puts on hold $44 Billion deal for Twitter.