Evening News Insight – May 13, 2022
ISRO Successfully Tests Large Human-rated Solid Rocket Booster for Gaganyaan Mission.
➡️ Odisha Matric exam evaluation will begin from May 21.
➡️ Srimandir Parikrama Project Row: Puri Civil Judge Senior Division court sends notices to Centre, ASI and Puri Collector.
➡️ Vigilance officials today caught Vigilance Inspector Manasi Jena from Sambalpur red-handed while accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe for closure of a case.
➡️ Jammu & Kashmir Government constitutes SIT to investigate murder of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat.
➡️ Southwest monsoon likely to hit Kerala on May 27: IMD.
➡️ Prime Minister Modi launches Madhya Pradesh government’s new start-up policy and start-up portal.
➡️ Wrist injury forces Indian Men’s Hockey team Captain Rupinder Pal Singh out of Asia Cup, Birendra Lakra to lead India.
➡️ Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operation out of Kyiv from May 17.
➡️ UAE President Sheikh Khalifabin Zayed dies at 73.
➡️Elon Musk puts on hold $44 Billion deal for Twitter.
➡️IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins ruled out for remainder of IPL 2022 due to hip injury.
