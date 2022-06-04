Morning News Insight – June 4, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 12 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 79. 🔸 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays obeisance to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha as well as the under construction Chariots of the deities in Puri. 🔸 Rituals at Lingaraj shrine disrupted since last evening following dispute between Brahmana Nijog and Pujapanda Nijog sevayats.

🔸 Severe heatwave likely till June 16 in Odisha. Titilagarh re corded 45 degree Celsius on Friday followed by Balangir at 44.9 degree Celsius.

🔸 Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar today. Petrol price recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today.

🔸 India reports 3,962 fresh cases, 2,697 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 22,416.

🔸 National parks, wildlife sanctuaries must have Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of one km from demarcated boundary: Supreme Court.

🔸36 arrested over UP violence after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

🔸Supreme Court on Friday ordered that mining within the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries shall not be permitted.

🔸 Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Rishipora area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

🔸 Thrikkakara Bypoll Results: Congress candidate Uma Thomas wins with a record with margin of 25,000 votes, beating Joe Joseph.

🔸 Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Srirangapatna town from 6 am to 6 pm today in wake of ‘Srirangapatna Chalo’ call.

🔸 Uttar Pradesh: 11 Rajya Sabha candidates, including 8 from BJP elected unopposed.

🔸 Forex reserves up by $3.854 billion to $601.363 billion.

🔸 Day after shooting at a hospital in Oklahoma, two separate incidents of mass shooting have killed two people at a church and injured two at a cemetery.