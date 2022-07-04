Evening News Insight – July 04, 2022

🔹 129 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280243.

🔹 The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce the Odisha HSC Result 2022 on 6th July 2022.

🔹 BJB college student death case: OHRC takes suo motu cognizance and issues notice to Twin City Police Commissioner directing him to submit a report by July 19.

🔹 Odisha sees nearly 15000 rape cases in last 3 years. 10,129 rape cases and 5584 cases of sexual assault on minor girls registered in Odisha between 2019 and 2022. There are 3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Odisha, informed Home Minister (MoS) Tusharkanti Behera in Assembly tod ay. 🔹 Maharashtra Govt will reduce VAT on Fuel, CM Eknath Shinde informs State Assembly. 🔹 Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar elected new Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra.

🔹 Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights with regard to levying of service charge in hotels.

🔹 Black balloons released near PM Modi’s chopper in Andhra Pradesh, 4 Congress workers held; to be produced before the court. 🔹 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Government supported by BJP wins trust vote by 164-99 margin. 🔹 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expands Cabinet, 5 MLAs take oath as Ministers. 🔹 Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Delhi Police arrested 3rd shooter and another ‘most wanted’ gangster of Lawren ce Bishnoi – Goldy Brar gang alliance. 🔹 Ukraine lost 5,500 troops in just two weeks including over 2,000 killed.

🔹 ENGvsIND, 5th Test: India lead by 377 runs after being bowled out for 245 in their second innings.

🔹 Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home.