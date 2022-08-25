Evening News Insight – August 25, 2022

🔹 Chief Secretary S C Mahapatra along with Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian and Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, Skill Development, reviewed various transformational and developmental initiatives in Sambalpur.

🔹 Out of 62 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha distr ict today, 44 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1053.

🔹 World’s Biggest Open Air Theatre Dhanu Jatra to start from December 26 in Bargarh.

🔹 Lady Software Engineer death case: Soumyajit Mohapatra files anticipatory bail plea in Orissa High Court.

🔹 IDCO to set up 23 Industrial Parks in Odisha.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 1,887 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

🔹 Samir Kamat appointed as new DRDO Chief.

🔹 West Bengal: CBI issues lookout notice against TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with school job irregularities.

🔹President Droupadi Murmu to confer National Awards to 46 teachers on September 5 to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country.

🔹 The Kapil Sharma Show to return on September 10.

🔹 Sonali Phogat’s death case: Post-mortem report indicates multiple injuries on body; Goa police arrests 2 persons Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi in connection with murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. 🔹 Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested by cops second time in three days over Prophet Muhammad remarks. 🔹 Italian man tests positive for monkeypox, Covid, HIV all at once: Report.

🔹 Russian President Vladimir Putin orders Russian military to beef up by 137,000 starting in 2023.