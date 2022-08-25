The Kapil Sharma Show to return on Sep 10

Insight Bureau: The makers released the promo on Thursday for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show and the promo features news names like Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Sidharth Sagar, Srikant G Maski and Ishtiyak Khan.

The show will also feature the original cast like: Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will launch on September 10 and will air on Sony TV at 9:30 pm on weekends.

In the promo, it is shown Kapil Sharma aka Kappu wakes up on the hospital bed with all his friends around him. He recognises everyone except his wife, played by Sumona Chakaravarti and addresses her as ‘behenji’.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

When everyone reminds him that she is his wife and Sumona goes to hug him, he rushes towards another woman and calls her ‘Darling’. Srishty plays the role of Ghazal in the show, Kappu’s love interest.

Soon, Archana Puran Singh makes an appearance as she pulls Kapil by his collar for forgetting his wife.