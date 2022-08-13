Evening News Insight – August 13, 2022

🔹Out of 81 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 75 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1027.
🔹Another 667 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1309677.
🔹Body of bank officer who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday recovered from river in Sonepur.
🔹Water being released through 30 gates of Hirakud dam; over 1000 people relocated to safer locations in Sambalpur.
🔹Odisha Government approves Rs 998 crore for construction of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project.
🔹11 Indian sites added to Ramsar list, taking the number of wetlands of international importance in India to 75.
🔹Maharashtra reported 2,040 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,048 recoveries & 1 death in the last 24 hours.
🔹Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022.
🔹Narcotics worth Rs 111.41 crore seized at Chennai Airport.
🔹Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian contingent that participated in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
🔹Indian badminton player PV Sindhu to miss World Championships due to ankle injury: Sources.
🔹Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man from New Jersey who stabbed author Salman Rushdie, facing charges of attempted murder and assault.
🔹Indian students will soon resume studies in China: Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.
