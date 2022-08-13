Evening News Insight – August 13, 2022

🔹 Out of 81 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 75 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1027.

🔹 Another 667 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1309677.

🔹 Body of bank officer who went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday recovered from river in Sonepur.

🔹 Water being released through 30 gates of Hirakud dam; over 1000 people relocated to safer locations in Sambalpur.

🔹 Odisha Government approves Rs 998 crore for construction of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project.

🔹 11 Indian sites added to Ramsar list, taking the number of wetlands of international importance in India to 75.

🔹 Maharashtra reported 2,040 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,048 recoveries & 1 death in the last 24 hours.

🔹 Himachal Pradesh Assembly passes the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022.