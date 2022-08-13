Odisha-Mo Parivar comes to rescue of 2 Accident Victims

Insight Bureau: With the objective of standing with the people in distress, Odisha-Mo Parivar provided much-needed artificial organs to two Dibyangas.

Babu Sethi, a 45-year-old resident of Samanta Sahi area of ​​Cuttack and Devendra Senapati, a 28-year-old resident of Kabirpur area of ​​Jajpur district met with road accidents in 2007 and 2020 respectively where their leg bones were completely destroyed due to deep injury on their right legs. Both of them had their right legs amputated on doctor’s advice. They requested Odisha-Mo Parivar to provide them with artificial legs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After getting information about the accident that happened to the duo, immediate action was taken by Odisha-Mo Parivar. In coordination with Capital Hospital’s ARC, their legs were measured and artificial legs were provided to them.

Apart from Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik, Joint Secretary Rudra Narayan Samantaray, Health Advisor Satyajit Dash, Cuttack City Life Point Coordinator Dr. Ranjan Vishwal and Jajpur District Life Point Coordinator Mr. Bimal Das and other members of the team were present during the occasion.