Evening News Insight – April 30, 2022
Covid-19: 1st dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends.
🔸Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district will remain closed for visitors from tomorrow till July 31 to facilitate breeding of crocodiles.
🔸Law should be simple and accessible to all”: PM Modi at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts.
🔸IPL 2022: Virat Kohli gets his first IPL 50 in 14 games takes RCB to 170/6 against Gujarat Titans.
