Evening News Insight – April 30, 2022

🔸 Odisha Government claims that no power plant in the State has shortage of the black mineral.

🔸 Puri Ratha Jatra 2022: Pur i District Administration made elaborate arrangements for Chandan Jatra. Coordination committee to decide participation of devotees in Ratha Jatra on May 5.

🔸 Titlagarh boils at 45.5 degrees Celsius today; Boudh and Balangir records 45 degrees Celsius.

🔸Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district will remain closed for visitors from tomorrow till July 31 to facilitate breeding of crocodiles.

🔸 Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi attacks Tileibani BDO Krushna Chandra Dalapati; complaints filed.

🔸 Covid-19: 1st dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends.

🔸 Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

🔸Law should be simple and accessible to all”: PM Modi at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts.

🔸 World champ Sarah Ourahmoune becomes Ambassador for Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022.

🔸 Badminton Asia Championships: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu settles for bronze after losing to Yamaguchi in semis.

🔸 Sports Ministry allocates Rs 5 crore towards Indian judokas’ preparation for this year’s Asian Games.

🔸IPL 2022: Virat Kohli gets his first IPL 50 in 14 games takes RCB to 170/6 against Gujarat Titans.