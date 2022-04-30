Evening News Insight – April 30, 2022

Covid-19: 1st dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Titlagarh boils at 45.5 degrees Celsius today
150
🔸Odisha Government claims that no power plant in the State has shortage of the black mineral.
 
🔸Puri Ratha Jatra 2022: Puri District Administration made elaborate arrangements for Chandan Jatra. Coordination committee to decide participation of devotees in Ratha Jatra on May 5.
 
🔸Titlagarh boils at 45.5 degrees Celsius today; Boudh and Balangir records 45 degrees Celsius.

 

🔸Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district will remain closed for visitors from tomorrow till July 31 to facilitate breeding of crocodiles.

 
🔸Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi attacks Tileibani BDO Krushna Chandra Dalapati; complaints filed.
 
🔸Covid-19: 1st dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends.
Related Posts

School Timing in Odisha rescheduled; Check Timing

Balangir Medico Death: Father appeals for #JusticeForNishant…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔸Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 7 crore belonging to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

🔸Law should be simple and accessible to all”: PM Modi at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts.

 
🔸World champ Sarah Ourahmoune becomes Ambassador for Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022.
 
🔸Badminton Asia Championships: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu settles for bronze after losing to Yamaguchi in semis.
 
🔸Sports Ministry allocates Rs 5 crore towards Indian judokas’ preparation for this year’s Asian Games.

 

🔸IPL 2022: Virat Kohli gets his first IPL 50 in 14 games takes RCB to 170/6 against Gujarat Titans.

 
🔸Elon Musk gains 6 mn followers.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.