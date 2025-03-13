EOW arrests BJD Leader Raja Chakra

TNI Bureau: BJD leader Soumya Shankar Chakra, aka Raja Chakra has been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch in connection with the Gandhamardan mining loading agency corruption case in Keonjhar.
Raja has been arrested for his involvement in a massive Rs 185 crore scam. The Orissa High Court earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Raja Chakra and his four associates.
Details of the investigation:
1. The complainant by one of the villager residing near Gandhamardan Mines, alleged largest scale irregularity in the functioning of Gandhamardan Loading Agency and miss appropriation of funds of the cooperative, which has been created for the welfare of villagers affected by the mines.
2. Basing on this report a detailed investigation was done.
3. In course of investigation, it was found that the loading agency had earned around 185 Crores from 2017-18 to March 24.
4. The broad investigation revealed that the President and Secretary, namely Manas Barik and Utkal Das, with the help of some other local influential persons had defrauded huge sums.
5. In the name of Peripheral Development, 34 Crores was taken, but no peripheral development was done.
6. Similarly, 9.1 Crores was taken away and paid to one Maa Kali Petrol Pump, which had not supplied any fuel to GML, rather, it was supplying fuel to the vehicles of one Soumya Shankar Chakra, whose payment was being done by GML.
7. About 33 Crores were distributed to local villagers who are supposed to be the members of cooperative society. This distribution ensured that villagers always came in support of Chakra.
8. It is further found that around 74 Crores have been shown as loading charges and labour payment. The corresponding Muster Roll and vouchers indicate huge mismatch. It has been decided to get the period audited after which detailed defalcation would be known. It is to further inform that the society has not conducted audit since 2012 and 13.
9. Though Chakra was not associated with the society on paper. Society was running as per his dictates through his henchman Sadashiv Samal, Sudhansu Shekhar Naik and Samir Jena.
10. Raja Chakra has founded Sankar Mineral, Shankar Transporting Shankar Roadways and Sankar Project etc. to run his business.
11. Today on a tip off he has been picked up for further interrogation and clarify his role in the entire scam.
12. It is worthwhile to mention that so far, 42 vehicles belonging to Raja Chakra has been seized and further two screening plants have been seized.
13. Basing on financial investigation, several bank accounts have been frozen and an amount of about 25 Lakhs freezed in the banks.
Comments are closed.