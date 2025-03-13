TNI Morning News Headlines – March 13, 2025

➡️A designated space outside Uttara Dwara has been identified for setting up ‘Annakhetra’ to accommodate more devotees for Mahaprasad: Gajapati Maharaja.
➡️Odisha Government to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme from April 1.
➡️BJD leader and former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi tied the knot in Goa.
➡️Gun manufacturing unit busted at Bayalis Mouza area in Cuttack; 30 guns seized, 4 arrested.
➡️India has successfully test-fired the ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) off Chandipur, Odisha.
➡️PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam agree to facilitate trade settlements in local currencies.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomes Elon Musk’s Starlink to India, says it will be useful for railway projects in remote areas.
➡️Union Government has given permission to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit UK to deliver address at the Oxford University.
➡️EU announces countermeasures in response to US tariffs on steel, aluminium products.
