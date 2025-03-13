Students in Odisha can enroll for B.Ed after Class 12

TNI Bureau: In a significant move, students in Odisha can now enroll in the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme immediately after completing Class 12 as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, informed Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday.

The program will enable students to complete their degree in a shorter timeframe of four-years as compared to the current five-year duration.

The Minister also stated that this move aims to streamline teacher education, providing students an early start in teaching careers.