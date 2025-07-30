Ben Stokes ruled out of 5th Test due to Injury

TNI Bureau: In a major blow to England ahead of the fifth and final test against India, English captain Ben Stokes ruled out due to an injury to his right, informed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Apart from Stokes, spinner Liam Dawson and pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse will also not play the match in London starting on Thursday.

Instead of Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope will captain the host team during the fifth Test match of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy series. Though England are ahead with a 2-1 margin, the final test at the Kia Oval will decided either the host win or end with a draw if the visitors win.

“The England Men’s team has announced four changes to their XI for the Rothesay Fifth Test against India at the Kia Oval, starting on Thursday. Captain Ben Stokes is unavailable due to a right shoulder injury. Also missing out are spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. England have included Jacob Bethell, who will bat at No.6. Surrey bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton come into the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue,” read the statement from England cricket.