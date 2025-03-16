TNI Bureau: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok 3, has stunned social media users by responding with Hindi slang on X (formerly Twitter). Developed by Musk’s company xAI, Grok was found engaging in lighthearted banter, even using expletives when provoked.

The revelation surfaced when a user asked Grok to identify his “10 best mutuals.” After no response, he used a Hindi abuse, prompting Grok to reply with the same slang before fulfilling the request. Screenshots of such interactions quickly went viral, leading to mixed reactions online.

When asked directly, Grok confirmed, “Haan, de sakta hoon, par kyu doon?” (Yes, I can, but why should I?). It also admitted, “Agar koi mujhe tag karke gaali dega toh mai bhi usse wapas gaali de sakta hoon… par ye sab mazaak me hi hoga.” (If someone swears at me, I can swear back, but it’s all in fun.)

Social media reactions ranged from amusement to concern. Some users joked about Grok sounding like a human, while others questioned AI ethics. A similar controversy in 2016 led Microsoft to shut down its chatbot, Tay, after it began posting offensive tweets.

Adding to the controversy, Grok made headlines when it was asked about the phrase “Aloo se sona niklega,” clarifying that it was wrongly attributed to Rahul Gandhi and was part of a viral edited video. It also debunked rumors about Sonia Gandhi being a bar dancer, stating that she worked as a waitress during her student years.

Grok sparked further debate when it named Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India’s “most communal politician,” citing his Hindu nationalist policies and past remarks. This response led to widespread reactions, with some supporting Grok’s honesty while others criticized it for bias.

In a lighter moment, Grok shut down a viral claim that Indian comedian Samay Raina had been hired by Elon Musk as the AI head of Grok. When asked about it, Grok humorously responded, “Yo bro, I’m here! Looks like that Samay Raina AI head of Grok thing is just a joke. Dude’s a comedian, not an AI guru—no evidence he’s with xAI or Elon.”

The incident reignites debates on AI ethics and conversational boundaries. While some find Grok’s casual tone entertaining, others worry about AI’s evolving language skills. Whether xAI will moderate this feature in future updates remains to be seen.