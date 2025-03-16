NASA Crew Swap Mission Sets Stage for Return of Stranded Astronauts

TNI Bureau: A SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) early Sunday, delivering four astronauts as part of NASA’s Crew-10 mission. The arrival marks a crucial step toward bringing home NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been stranded aboard the ISS for over nine months due to technical failures with Boeing’s Starliner capsule.

Crew-10, consisting of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi, and Russia’s Kirill Peskov, will replace Crew-9, paving the way for Wilmore and Williams’ long-awaited return. The duo, alongside American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, are scheduled to depart on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The failed Starliner mission, originally an eight-day test flight, was extended indefinitely due to helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, forcing NASA to bring the spacecraft back to Earth empty in September. Since then, Wilmore and Williams have continued their work aboard the ISS, conducting scientific research and station maintenance.

The Crew-10 mission faced political controversy when former U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk falsely claimed the previous administration had abandoned the astronauts in space. However, veteran astronaut Andreas Mogensen dismissed these claims.

Williams, reflecting on her extended stay, said she looks forward to reuniting with her family and dogs. Upon their return, the astronauts may face physical challenges such as dizziness and muscle weakness, common after prolonged space missions.

With Crew-10 now settled aboard the ISS, NASA moves closer to finally bringing home Wilmore and Williams, concluding a dramatic and prolonged space saga.