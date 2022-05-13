Elon Musk puts $44 bn Twitter deal on hold!

Musk tweeted that Twitter deals are temporarily on hold pending details supporting the calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5pc of users.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Elon Musk proposes Twitter acquisition for $43.4 Billion
Insight Bureau: Elon Musk on Friday put his $44 billion Twitter deal on hold amid concerns of an increase in the number of fake or spam accounts on the platform.

Last month, Musk had clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash in a transaction. Musk, the world’s richest man, had recently said that one of his priorities would be to remove “spam bots” from the platform.

