UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73

Insight Bureau: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan breathed his last on Friday at the age of 73. The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the demise of the President.

The Presidential Affairs Ministry announced a period of mourning, effective immediately for 40 days starting from Friday, where flags will be at half-mast.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The authorities suspended all works in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting on Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa was the second president of the UAE. He has served in that capacity for over 17 years.