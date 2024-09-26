BJD Set to Make Key Decisions on Membership Drive and Jana Samparka Padayatra

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is expected to take crucial decisions regarding its ongoing membership drive and the upcoming Jana Samparka Padayatra at a high-level meeting scheduled for tomorrow. The meeting, which will be attended by the party’s top leaders, aims to outline strategies and plans for the next few months as the party looks to bolster its outreach and strengthen its organizational base.

Following the recent elections, the BJD is keen on revitalizing its grassroots connections. The Jana Samparka Padayatra, an annual event, has been one of the party’s key initiatives to engage with people across Odisha. Sources suggest that this year’s edition may witness renewed focus on key regions, given the political dynamics post-elections.

Earlier today, BJD President Naveen Patnaik met with leaders from Dhenkanal and Kandhamal districts to discuss various organizational issues. These discussions are believed to be part of the broader strategy leading into tomorrow’s meeting, where Patnaik is likely to emphasize the need for robust organizational frameworks ahead of the Padayatra.