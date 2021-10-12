Durga Puja 2021: Pictures from Top Pandals in Cuttack

'Maha Sasthi', the first day of the Durga Puja festival, was celebrated across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
In Odisha also Durga Puja is being celebrated with great pomp and show.

Cuttack is famous for its extravagance and the magnitude of silver and gold that is used to decorate Goddess Durga and her temporary abode during the four-day autumn festival. The festival is celebrated in several streets of the silver city.

Durga Puja Pandals in Cuttack that are must visit:

Cuttack Khannagar Puja Committee
Cuttack Rani Haat Road Chakka
Cuttack Alisha Bazar Puja Committee
Cuttack Balu Bazar Puja Committee
Cuttack Bidanasi Puja Committee
Cuttack Chandi Road Chakka
Cuttack Chauliaganj Puja Committee
Cuttack Choudhury Bazar Puja Committee
Cuttack College Chakka Puja Committee
Cuttack Firing Bazaar Puja Committee
Cuttack Jobra Bazar Puja Committee
Cuttack Madhupatna Puja Committee
Cuttack Mangalabag Puja Committee
Cuttack Rovers Street Puja Committee
