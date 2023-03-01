TNI Bureau: Director of the FBI Christopher Wray on Wednesday confirmed that the Covid- 19 pandemic originated from a lab in China’s Wuhan.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China,” tweeted the FBI.

The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan, Wray told Fox News.

“I will just make the observation that the Chinese government… has been doing its best to try thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing,” the FBI chief added.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China," tweeted FBI pic.twitter.com/44hVxap7c0 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Earlier, the Energy Department concluded that an unintentional laboratory leak in China most likely caused the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still judge that the pandemic was likely the result of a natural transmission, and two are undecided, the Journal reported.

Likewise, White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Monday clarified that the U.S. government has not reached a definitive conclusion and consensus on the origin of the pandemic that hit the world in 2019.