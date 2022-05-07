Morning News Insight – May 07, 2022

Karnataka’s first floating bridge inaugurated at Malpe Beach.

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 103.
 
➡️ Odisha Government demands establishment of maritime university in the State.
 
➡️ Chariot of Lord Jagannath in Keonjhar has been adjudged as largest Ratha Jatra chariot by the Guinness Book of World Records.
 
➡️ Cyclone Asani Update: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into depression today & cyclonic storm tomorrow.
 
➡️ NGT fines Rs 25 crore on Vedanta’s Odisha plant for violation of the environmental norms.
 
➡️ India reports 3,805 fresh cases, 3,168 recoveries, 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 20,303.
 
➡️ Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50; will cost Rs 999.50 per cylinder from today.
➡️ Security forces kill 3 militants in J&K’s Anantnag.
 
➡️ Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai’s Vile Parle; 8 fire tenders at the spot. No casualty reported.
 
➡️ Cuba explosion: Death toll rises to 18, dozens hurt after Hotel Blast.
 
➡️ Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declares state of emergency; PM Mahinda Rajapaksa refuses to quit.
 
➡️ SpaceX successfully returns NASA, ESA astronauts from space station.
 
➡️ In the wake of his slap incident at Oscars 2022, Apple has decided to postpone the release date of Will Smith’s film ‘Emancipation’ to 2023.
