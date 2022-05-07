Morning News Insight – May 07, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 103.

➡️ Odisha Government demands establishment of maritime university in the State.

➡️ Chariot of Lord Jagannath in Keonjhar has been adjudged as largest Ratha Jatra chariot by the Guinness Book of World Records.

➡️ Cyclone Asani Update: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into depression today & cyclonic storm tomorrow.

➡️ NGT fines Rs 25 crore on Vedanta’s Odisha plant for violation of the environmental norms.

➡️ India reports 3,805 fresh cases, 3,168 recoveries, 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 20,303.

➡️ Price of 14.2 kg Domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50; will cost Rs 999.50 per cylinder from today.

➡️ Security forces kill 3 militants in J&K’s Anantnag.

➡️ Karnataka’s first floating bridge inaugurated at Malpe Beach.

➡️ Fire breaks out at LIC office in Mumbai’s Vile Parle; 8 fire tenders at the spot. No casualty reported.

➡️ Cuba explosion: Death toll rises to 18, dozens hurt after Hotel Blast.

➡️ Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declares state of emergency; PM Mahinda Rajapaksa refuses to quit.

➡️ SpaceX successfully returns NASA, ESA astronauts from space station.