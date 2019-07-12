Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Domestic Help from Odisha molested by Journalist in Gurugram

By TNI Bureau
Rape-Minor-Gurugram
TNI Bureau: According to a report in Hindustan Times, a 25-year-old domestic help from Odisha was sexually harassed by a 53-year-old Senior Journalist with a national daily in Gurugram. The incident occurred at the DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram on Thursday.

A case has been registered under section 354A (sexual harassment) at DLF Phase 3 police station. The lady was reportedly working as a full-time help with the Journalist for the last four years. According to HT, the lady has alleged molestation by her employer.

