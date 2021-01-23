100-Word Edit: Parakram Divas vs Deshnayak Dibas

Irrespective of Centre’s Parakram Divas and Mamata’s Deshnayak Dibas in the election year in

West Bengal, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose remains our National Hero.

Netaji’s legacy was long ignored by the political class. It’s heartening to see Centre, West Bengal and Odisha doing their bit to pay homage to the Legend. But, the battle for political supremacy has marred the celebrations to some extent.

Sloganeering at the Victoria Memorial and angry Mamata refusing to speak in the presence of PM Modi, was not something Netaji would love to see today. Well, we may witness more of such incidents in future.

