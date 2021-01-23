TNI Evening News Headlines – January 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Netaji Bus Terminal in Cuttack on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

➡️ 33rd State-level flower show begins at Ekamra Kanan in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Ranks 3rd in COVID19 Vaccination Drive in the country, over 1.3 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated so far.

➡️ ‘Mo School’ initiative: Several bureaucrats including senior IAS officers adopt over 30 schools from across Odisha.

➡️ Veer Surendra Sai statue unveiled at Jharsuguda Airport.

➡️ Media personnel barred from entering the venue of Republic Day celebration in Bhubaneswar this year. The I&PR Department will provide visuals of the programme to the media.

➡️ Odisha reports 130 Covid-19 cases including 76 quarantine and 54 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 334150 including 330757 recoveries & 1436 active cases.

➡️ Sambalpur reports 14 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh (13).

India News

➡️ India to celebrate Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas every year: PM Modi in Kolkata.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi inaugurates commemorative stamp, coin on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.

➡️ PM Modi addresses gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Parakram Diwas celebrations at Kolkata to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

➡️ Till January 23, 6 pm, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19: Health Ministry.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme. Around 10 lakh CAPF jawans & officers & around 50 lakh relatives & family members of them will be able to avail medical benefits at any of the 24,000 hospitals across the country.

➡️ A total of 6 deaths have been reported after vaccination. None of the deaths has been casually linked with COVID-19 vaccination.

➡️ India records 14,256 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ While active cases in the country stand at 1,85,662, Covid death toll goes up to 1,53,184.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 22nd January is 19,09,85,119 including 8,37,095 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti hours after his conviction in 2016 AIIMS assault case.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ to provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders.

➡️ ‘Halwa Ceremony’ held at Finance Ministry in News Delhi to mark the beginning of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2021.

➡️ BSF detects another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu today. This is the 4th one in last 6 months in Samba, Hiranagar & Kathua area & 10th overall in Jammu Region.

➡️ Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray unveils a statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Fort area in Mumbai.

➡️ Delhi Police has given permission for tractor parade on January 26, claims farmer leader. Tractor parades likely to start from Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu border points

India and China to hold 9th round of corps commander level military talks tomorrow to address the ongoing military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

World News

➡️ Famous US talk show host Larry King passes away at the age of 87 in Los Angeles.