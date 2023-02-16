BJD Mahila Morcha stages protest against Jayanarayan Mishra

TNI Bureau: The Mahila Morcha of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today staged a protest at the Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar demanding action against BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra for allegedly attacking an on-duty lady police IIC of Dhanupali police station.

Hundreds of leaders and members of BJD Mahila Morcha staged the protest at the Lower PMG and demanded action against Mishra who allegedly attacked Dhanupali police station IIC Anita Pradhan yesterday.

Some BJD Mahila Morcha members also were seen demonstrating in front of Sambalpur circuit house, where Mishra often stays. However, it is said that the MLA was not there when the protest was going on.

It is to be noted here that, a scuffle broke out between the Dhanupali police station IIC and the leader of the opposition yesterday in Sambalpur during BJP’s rally against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.