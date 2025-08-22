TNI Evening News Headlines – August 22, 2025

📌Odisha Government targets to construct 30,000 km Roads & 500 Bridges in 5 years.
📌Class 2 girl locked inside a classroom, stuck in the window grill overnight in Keonjhar district.
📌New queue system for Darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple will begin on September 15.
📌Ratha Jatra 2025: Chariot dismantling work begins in Puri.
📌Khandagiri flyover in Bhubaneswar is closed from August 21 to September 1 by NHAI, causing traffic diversions and congestion.
📌Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct census of dogs in the capital city, covering both stray and pet dogs.
📌Supreme Court raps parties for ‘inaction’ over missing Bihar voters, directs Election Commission to accept Aadhaar or any 11 documents for ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) in Bihar.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated key infrastructure projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Bihar.
📌PM Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,200 crore in West Bengal, flags off new Kolkata metro line at Jessore Road.
📌President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Online Gaming Bill.
📌Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Punyashlok Biswal, along with Chairman, ISRO Dr V Narayanan and Director, Human Space Flight Centre, Dinesh Kumar Singh, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Electric vehicles will no longer have to pay a toll to cross the Atal Setu.
📌Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discusses bilateral trade, energy security with US lawmakers amid tariff tensions.
📌ICC releases updated match schedule for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025.
📌Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will visit India from 24-26 August 2025.
📌FBI has raided the home of former US national security advisor John Bolton.
Comments are closed.