Lekhasri writes to Governor; seeks action against Santosh Khatua

TNI Bureau: The political confrontation in Odisha intensified after BJD leader Dr. Lekhasri Samantsinghar submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor, urging immediate action against Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua for repeatedly making offensive remarks against national icons, issuing sexually abusive comments towards women, and targeting weaker sections of society.

According to her complaint, Khatua used derogatory language against Mahatma Gandhi and hurled abusive remarks at her during a media interaction on 2 July 2025, following her press conference on his alleged involvement in a wildlife poaching case. The comments, widely circulated across media platforms, severely damaged her reputation, she said.

Following the incident, the BJD and women’s organisations initiated a series of coordinated actions:

4 July 2025: An FIR was filed at Bhubaneswar Mahila Police Station seeking criminal action and the arrest of the MLA.

Women’s groups and political outfits filed multiple FIRs across all seven constituencies of Balasore district.

The BJD organised massive statewide protests in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Nilagiri.

15 July 2025: A BJD delegation met the President of India, submitting a memorandum demanding a thorough probe.

8 July 2025: Dr. Samantsinghar led a delegation to the State Women’s Commission, which later directed the DIG, Balasore Range, to investigate the matter and submit an action taken report within 15 days.

28 July 2025: Seven BJD MPs met the National Commission for Women, raising concerns and seeking intervention.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

7 July 2025: Senior BJD leaders met the DGP and submitted a memorandum flagging alleged police inaction.

The party also submitted a petition to the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, requesting that the matter be sent to the Ethics Committee.

The BJD alleges that despite numerous complaints, legal filings, and protests, Santosh Khatua continues to receive administrative protection. The party further accuses him of making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi inside the Odisha Legislative Assembly on 4 December 2025, calling it a disgraceful breach of legislative dignity.

Issues raised before the Governor

In her memorandum, Dr. Samantsinghar highlighted three key demands:

Immediate action against MLA Santosh Khatua for his habitual abusive and offensive remarks against national icons, women, and weaker sections.

Reference to precedents from other State Assemblies where strict action has been taken against MLAs for similar misconduct.

Seeking the Governor’s intervention in the deteriorating situation in Malkangiri, expressing concern that law and order in the region is “going out of control.”

BJD leaders assert that Khatua’s conduct has “brought shame and indignity” to the Assembly and dishonoured the legacy of Odisha’s visionary leaders. They maintain that he has “no place in the House” and must face strong disciplinary action.

Dr. Samantsinghar has requested decisive steps—including potential expulsion of the MLA—arguing that such action is necessary to protect women’s dignity, uphold democratic values, and deter similar behaviour in the future.