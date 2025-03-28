Devastating Earthquakes Rattle Myanmar and Thailand, High-Rise Collapses in Bangkok

TNI Bureau: Two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 struck Myanmar on Friday, sending shockwaves across Southeast Asia. The epicentre, near Sagaing, triggered widespread devastation in Myanmar and as far as Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.
In Myanmar, at least 23 people were confirmed dead—three in a mosque collapse and 20 more at Naypyidaw’s main hospital. The iconic Ava Bridge in Mandalay crumbled into the Irrawaddy River, while cracked roads, debris-strewn streets, and collapsed shrines painted a grim picture across Mandalay and Naypyidaw.
In Bangkok, nearly 900 km away, a 30-storey under-construction high-rise in Chatuchak district collapsed, killing three labourers and trapping dozens. Tremors forced evacuations, led to metro and airport shutdowns, and brought the city to a standstill.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended trading, while panic gripped malls and high-rises, with videos showing sloshing pools and swaying buildings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and offered India’s assistance. The WHO activated emergency response systems and began mobilising trauma supplies from Dubai. Myanmar, prone to quakes due to the Sagaing Fault, now faces a deepening crisis amidst its fragile civil infrastructure. Emergency teams continue rescue efforts as aftershocks persist across the region.
