TNI Evening News Headlines – March 28, 2025

➡️Former Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena appointed Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) Chairman.
➡️Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha to announce plus two exam results by May 15.
➡️Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) results – 2024 released today.
➡️Central forces to be deployed in Sambalpur during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, informed Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.
➡️1,353 teaching posts vacant, highest in Ravenshaw and Utkal University, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj disclosed this in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Wreath-laying ceremony of Kathua encounter martyrs SGCT Balvinder Singh, SGCT Jaswant Singh, and SGCT Tariq Ahmed held in Kathua.
➡️Union Cabinet approved a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, with effect from April 1, 2025.
➡️Union Cabinet approves Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with funding of Rs 22,919 crore.
➡️Centre transfers Rs 11,80,532 crore to the state governments
➡️ISRO enhance its space mission capabilities with successful completion of the first major hot test of the Lox Kerosene 200 T thrust semicryogenic engine.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit RSS headquarters on March 30 for the first time since assuming the office in 2014.
➡️Centre transfers Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court.
➡️Delhi Police file FIR against Arvind Kejriwal in Public Property Act violation case.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024.
➡️Centre declares BR Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary on April 14 as National Holiday.
➡️ATM withdrawal charge, beyond free monthly transactions, to increase by Rs 2 to Rs 23 from May 1: RBI.
➡️Rupee rises 26 paise to close at 85.48 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex drops 191.51 points to settle at 77,414.92; Nifty declines 72.60 points to 23,519.35.
➡️7.7 magnitude Earthquake hits Myanmar. Another quake of 6.4 magnitude followed. Massive destruction reported. Tremors felt in Bangkok, Thailand.
➡️After Myanmar and Thailand, a magnitude of 7.3 earthquake felt in Bangladesh.
