Demand Grows for Inclusion of Odia Language in +2 Curriculum

TNI Bureau: A strong demand for the inclusion of Odia in the +2 curriculum has emerged, with @DrSanjayPSahoo (Nirguna Sanjay Prakash Sahoo) urging Dhamnagar MLA and Minister of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, to take action.
In his letter, he emphasized Odia’s classical status and cultural significance, highlighting the need to preserve linguistic heritage and support students pursuing higher studies in the language. Advocates believe introducing Odia at the higher secondary level will bridge educational gaps and instill pride among youth. The proposal has gained momentum, awaiting the government’s response.
Subject: Request for Inclusion of Odia Language in +2 Curriculum
Respected Suryabanshi Suraj,
I hope this message finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to bring to your kind attention the importance of including Odia as a language option in the +2 curriculum…
— Nirguna Sanjay Prakash Sahoo (@DrSanjayPSahoo) February 8, 2025
