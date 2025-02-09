Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Sets Focus on Jajpur

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled development projects worth nearly ₹1,000 crore in Jajpur, emphasizing its industrial and cultural significance. He inaugurated 83 projects worth ₹829.76 crore and laid foundation stones for 77 new ones worth ₹170 crore, covering healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Key highlights included the ₹50 crore Maa Biraja Temple complex revamp and the inauguration of Jajati Keshari Medical College with 50 MBBS seats. Majhi also launched the ‘Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav Jajati 2025’ and announced a ₹8,743 crore crude oil storage facility, reinforcing Jajpur’s role in Odisha’s economic growth.