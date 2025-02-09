Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Sets Focus on Jajpur

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled development projects worth nearly ₹1,000 crore in Jajpur, emphasizing its industrial and cultural significance. He inaugurated 83 projects worth ₹829.76 crore and laid foundation stones for 77 new ones worth ₹170 crore, covering healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
Key highlights included the ₹50 crore Maa Biraja Temple complex revamp and the inauguration of Jajati Keshari Medical College with 50 MBBS seats. Majhi also launched the ‘Jajpur Zilla Mahotsav Jajati 2025’ and announced a ₹8,743 crore crude oil storage facility, reinforcing Jajpur’s role in Odisha’s economic growth.
ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମିକୁ ଆହୁରି ସୁଦୃଢ କରିବା ନିମନ୍ତେ ଆଜି ଅନେକ ଜନକଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଶୁଭ ଉଦଘାଟନ ଏବଂ ଭିତ୍ତିପ୍ରସ୍ତର ସ୍ଥାପନ କଲି।
ମୋଟ ୪୯୧.୨୫କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ବ୍ୟୟରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ମହାରାଜ ଯଯାତି କେଶରୀ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ସହ ମେଡିକାଲ ପରିସରରେ ୧୬କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ବ୍ୟୟରେ ନିର୍ମିତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଶୁଭ ଉଦଘାଟନ… pic.twitter.com/8i16dE6Lkw
— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) February 8, 2025
Comments are closed.